Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $817,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 407,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 67,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AT&T by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 183,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 65,249 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. 923,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.98.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

