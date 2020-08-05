Hotaling Investment Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,524,000 after purchasing an additional 821,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,531,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,610,000 after acquiring an additional 425,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,405,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,111,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,514,000 after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,499,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,599,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $174.66. 22,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,399. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $770,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,684,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total value of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,700,157. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

