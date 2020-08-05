Hotaling Investment Management LLC Invests $503,000 in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 85,572 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,334,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,032. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

