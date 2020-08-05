Hotaling Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 89.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,815,000 after buying an additional 2,024,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 69.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,072,000 after buying an additional 264,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 65.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,821,000 after buying an additional 262,886 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,777,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,230,000 after purchasing an additional 221,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total value of $19,373,982.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,814,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $306.28. 16,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,676. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $323.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,914.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.74.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

