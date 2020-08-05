Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,308 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,905 shares of company stock valued at $33,768,893. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 604,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,943,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

