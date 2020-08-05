Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,458 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 843,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,644,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

