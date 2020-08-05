Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of EMN traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.66. 73,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,188. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

