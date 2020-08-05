Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 17.7% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in CarMax by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $100.38. The company had a trading volume of 48,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,116. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,137.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,969 shares of company stock worth $47,627,143. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.