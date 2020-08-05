Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Booking by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (down from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,732.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $59.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,734.49. 22,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,667.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,624.72. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

