Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 303,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 27,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,569,760. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $200.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.