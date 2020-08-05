Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.6% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 23,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.38. The company had a trading volume of 93,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,803. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

