Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.51. 2,353,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,316 shares of company stock valued at $33,509,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

