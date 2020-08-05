Huntsworth plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.85 (LON:HNT)

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 873.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 286.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.96. Huntsworth has a 52 week low of GBX 58.24 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

