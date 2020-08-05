Ieq Capital LLC Buys 691 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $759,111,000 after buying an additional 96,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,439,000 after buying an additional 647,674 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,142,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,599,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

NYSE:NOW traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $437.58. 37,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,633. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.42, a PEG ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $454.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total transaction of $17,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,785,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.00, for a total transaction of $599,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,122,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,947 shares of company stock worth $46,715,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

