Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in BlackRock by 552.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 42.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 90.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 30.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $11.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $582.29. 20,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $560.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $592.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

