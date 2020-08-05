Ieq Capital LLC Sells 327 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,204,000 after acquiring an additional 174,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 332,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,066,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,093,000 after acquiring an additional 485,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.21.

DG traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.19. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

