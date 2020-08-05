Ieq Capital LLC Sells 36,725 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,725 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 110,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,913,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,879 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 115,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,707,776. The company has a market capitalization of $219.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders bought 71,507,705 shares of company stock worth $1,733,226,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.