Ieq Capital LLC Sells 88,445 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,445 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,944,000 after buying an additional 2,414,033 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.05. 387,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,466,633. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.