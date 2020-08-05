Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.81) by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 47.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%.

Shares of ICD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 7.52. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.