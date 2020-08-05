Infineon Technologies’ (IFXA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($25.28) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.53 ($24.19).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

