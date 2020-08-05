Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Inphi updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.83-0.87 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.83-0.87 EPS.

Shares of Inphi stock traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $128.56. 39,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -83.69, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.79. Inphi has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Inphi from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.87.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.36, for a total value of $1,093,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,947.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $3,299,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,740,579.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 131,034 shares of company stock worth $14,353,460. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.