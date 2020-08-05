Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues Earnings Results

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.91. 21,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $8,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $1,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,064,460. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.