Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

VTA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,182. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

