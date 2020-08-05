Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,867,000 after purchasing an additional 551,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,799,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $270.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

