Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of VVR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 208,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,648. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

