Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $353,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,860. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

