Investors Buy High Volume of Olin Call Options (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 11,495 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,000% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 call options.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Vertical Group lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.38. Olin has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 91.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $117,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.