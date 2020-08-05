Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 40.53%.
Shares of IRET traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.47. 3,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,539. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $868.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.
About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).
