Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 40.53%.

Shares of IRET traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.47. 3,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,539. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $868.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on IRET. Piper Sandler began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

