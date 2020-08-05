Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Announces Earnings Results

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.