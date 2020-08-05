Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

IRM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $28.99. 162,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,003. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

