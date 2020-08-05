Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Short Interest Down 5.6% in July

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 59,240,000 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.99. 162,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,003. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

