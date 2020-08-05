iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.76. 801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.