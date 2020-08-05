Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.

Shares of ITI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 361,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITI shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.55.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,166.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

