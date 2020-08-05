JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Shares of JBGS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.18. 9,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,992. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

