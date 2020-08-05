Jefferies Financial Group Increases Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $140.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTCH. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Match Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $13.26 on Wednesday, hitting $120.83. 279,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $110.86. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.58, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,146,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,762 shares of company stock valued at $57,302,991 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,106,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

