JSF Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 967 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after buying an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after buying an additional 1,304,921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,885,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after buying an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after buying an additional 868,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $717,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.55. 87,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.26 and its 200-day moving average is $227.45. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.