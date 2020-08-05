JSF Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,891,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.82. The company had a trading volume of 79,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,192. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average of $175.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

