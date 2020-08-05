JSF Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JSF Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.8% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.32. 103,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,776,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

