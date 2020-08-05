JSF Financial LLC Sells 368 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JSF Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

CVX stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.10. 288,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,687,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63, a PEG ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

