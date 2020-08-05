JSF Financial LLC Takes $252,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.65. The company had a trading volume of 134,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,321. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $204.79. The company has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,129.83, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.42 and a 200 day moving average of $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 695,732 shares of company stock worth $129,303,742. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

