JSF Financial LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.56.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,612 shares of company stock valued at $90,145,458 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.11. 4,223,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,710,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $221.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

