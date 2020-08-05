JSF Financial LLC Trims Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

JSF Financial LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 343.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. 1,091,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,892,686. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,224,020. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

