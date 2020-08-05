Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Kinder Morgan posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.72.

In other news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,557,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,489,000 after buying an additional 1,432,384 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 35,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,284,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,425,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 205.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

