KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KKR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,096. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -912.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

