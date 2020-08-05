KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 122,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,096. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -912.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

