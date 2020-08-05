KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. 131,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,096. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -912.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $36.90.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.