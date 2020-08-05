KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KLA had a return on equity of 63.75% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. KLA updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.42-3.06 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.42-3.06 EPS.

KLA stock opened at $204.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. KLA has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $209.30. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.94.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $144,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,932 shares of company stock worth $6,766,193. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

