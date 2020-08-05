Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.96. 7,035,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

