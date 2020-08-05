Lake Street Capital Increases Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $79.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $44.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHGG. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.18.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.62. 1,918,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,723. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,582.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $1,786,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,481,580.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $6,624,756.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 316,062 shares in the company, valued at $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,234 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,631. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chegg by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

