Leisure Capital Management Has $954,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.98.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 818,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

